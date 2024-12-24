Impero Old World Italian Sausage Recalled For No Inspection

by

Impero Old World Italian Sausage is being recalled for lack of inspection. The sausage was sold in link and rope forms. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Impero Foods & Meats of Baltimore, Maryland.

This raw Italian pork sausage was produced from October 3, 2024 through December 19, 2024. The recalled products include:

10 pound white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “rope” handwritten on the case.

10 pound white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “link” handwritten on the case.

The items bear the establishment number “EST. 10827” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Some products may have been sold at retail deli counters without labels or other identification.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when FSIS inspectors were performing surveillance activities at a retailer after notification that the sausages may have been produced at a facility that had a suspended grant of inspection.

If you bought either type of these sausages, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.