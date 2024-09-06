Increase in Illegal Sale of Raw Milk in Clark County, Nevada

by

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is alerting people to the heath risks of drinking raw milk after an increase in the illegal sale of raw milk products in Clark County. The sale of raw milk and its products is illegal in Clark County becasue of serious health concerns.

Raw milk can be contaminated with bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter, and Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious health problems or even death. Children under the age of five, pregnant people, those over the age of 65, and people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and compromised immune systems are most susceptible to serious heath complications from these products.

When public health officials find that raw milk was being sold, the milk is confiscated and discarded. Repeated violations can result in enforcement activities, including the potential revocation of health permits.

Anyone who sees raw milk being sold for human consumption in Clark County is encouraged to report the problem by calling the the Nevada Department of Agriculture at (775) 353-3607. If you get sick after drinking raw milk, you can submit a report using the Foodborne Illness Complaint Form.

If you did buy raw milk products in Clark County, Nevada, do not consume it. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.