Irving Seafood Crabmeat Recalled For Possible Listeria

Irving Seafood Crabmeat is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Irving Seafood of Irvington, Alabama.

The recalled Irving Seafood Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump Finger, and Claw Meat, was distributed to centers located in the states of Alabama and Mississippi. These items could have been sold at seafood markets or through restaurants. The recalled product is packaged in 1 pound tubs. The tubs are marked with the license number AL 111-C and has the company name on the label.

The recall was triggered when Kevin Sakprasit received Finish Product Testing results on May 17, 2024, at 4:31pm Central from EMSL Analytical, Inc. The crabmeat was processed on May 12, 2024, Batch #133 tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Then 94 samples were taken on May 13, 2024: 23 samples of Jumbo, 24 samples of Lump, 24 samples of Fingers, and 23 samples of Claw meat. Based on the lab report, 12 samples of Claw meat, and 2 samples of Fingers that were taken came back positive.

The production of these items is suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the issue. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and to not serve it to others. You can throw the crabmeat away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.