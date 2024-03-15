K-Fresh Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

K-Fresh Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Kam Ding Investment Ltd.

The recalled mushrooms were sold in the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories in Canada. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The recalled item is K-Fresh Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a clear 200 gram plastic bag with a green label. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4 892742 010234, and the codes on the item are SN : 240102.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with the mushrooms, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.