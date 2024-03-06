Kalo Foods Carrot Cake Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Kalo Foods Carrot Cake is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serous reaction if they eat this cake. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kalo Foods of Stokesdale, North Carolina.

On March 1, 2024, the company was told by a customer that packages that are labeled as Carrot Cake, which is made with soy, have the ingredient panel on the bottom for chocolate cake, which is made without soy. The UPC code on the carrot cake is also for the chocolate cake. The recalled item is Kalo Foods Carrot Cake, packaged as Single Slice Gluten Free Carrot Cake. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 53407 00418 4.

The cake was available for purchase between February 28, 2024 and February 29, 2024. The cake is packaged in clear plastic clam shell containers with a white label and was sold primarily in retail stores in the states of North Carolina and Virginia.

If you bought this cake and you cannot eat soy for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the cake away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.