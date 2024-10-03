Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt Recalled in Canada For Yeast

by

Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt is being recalled in Canada for yeast. This is a spoilage issue and should not cause any human illness, but people who are immunocompromised may get an infection. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection to this issue. The recalling firm is Danone Inc. This brand is Costco’s private label.

The yogurt was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled items include Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt that is sold in 24 x 100 gram packages. The UPC number for this item is 0 96619 24467 6 and the best before date is 2024 OC 18. Also recalled is the same product sold in 24 x 100 gram packages. The UPC number is the same, and the best before date is 2024 OC 20. Finally, the same product is recalled, in the same package size and with the same UPC number, and the best before date of 2024 OC 22. No picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this yogurt, do not eat it and do not serve it to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.