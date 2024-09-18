Kodiak Buttermilk Waffles Recalled For Foreign Materials

by

Kodiak Buttermilk Waffles are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of soft plastic film. This poses a choking hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kodiak Cakes of Park City, Utah.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

The recalled item is Kodiak Protein-Packed Power Waffles Buttermilk and Vanilla that is packaged in a 3.35 pound container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 05599 01920 3. And the code information on the container is 01/10/26 24193-WL4. There are about 7,300 boxes of these waffles included in this recall notice.

If you purchased this Kodiak Buttermilk Waffles product, do not eat it. You can throw the waffles away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people an’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.