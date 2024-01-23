Lian Sheng Dried Plum Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Lian Sheng Dried Plum is being recalled because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have a serious sensitivity to sulfite may have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Rong Shing Trading NY Inc that is located in Brooklyn, New York.

People who are sensitive to sulfites can experience allergic reactions that range from dermatitis to low blood pressure, flushing, abdominal pain, symptoms that are similar to asthma, and life-threatening anaphylaxis.

The recalled product is Lian Sheng Dried Plum was sold nationwide in retail stores. The product is packaged in a 5.8 ounce (165 gram) clear plastic bottle that is marked with an expiration date of 11/13/2023 that is stamped on the side. The UPC number for this item is 6928580581396.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling that was conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Analysis revealed the presence of sulfites in this product that was not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfite per serving could trigger serious health problems in sensitive people. Analysis showed that the dried plums have 21.91 milligrams of sulfites per serving.

If you bought this product and you are sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw this product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.