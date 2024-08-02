Lunds & Byerlys Guacamole Products Recalled For Listeria

by

Lunds & Byerlys guacamole products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items all have a use by date of August 2, 2024. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Metro Produce Distributors of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The fresh guacamole was sold at Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores throughout the Twin Cities area and in St. Cloud. It was also sold at select Taco Mas food bars from July 27, 2024 to July 31, 2024. These items are packaged in clear plastic containers. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Fresh Guacamole in 14 ounce containers, Fresh Smokin’ Guacamole in 10 ounce containers, Fresh Spicy Guacamole in 10 ounce containers, Pico de Gallo/Guacamole Tray in 18 ounce containers, snd Deli Guacamole in 56 ounce containers.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling that was conducted by the company. The company has stopped producing and distributing these products while they investigate this issue.

Please check to see if you did buy any of these Lunds & Byerys guacamole items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw the recalled products away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you did eat any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.