Made Good Granola Bars Recalled For Metal Pieces

Made Good Granola Bars are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a choking, mouth injury, tooth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Riverside Nawtwural Foods of Chicago, Illinois.

The recalled granola bar flavors included in this recall are Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Strawberry, Cookies & Crème, Chocolate Banana, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla. The recalled products were produced between January and November 2024 and were distributed throughout Canada, in the United States, and in other international markets.

You can see the long list of package sizes, UPC numbers, and best by dates on the FDA web site. These products were offered in a variety of configurations, from packages of dozens of bars to smaller packages.Items with a Z after the Best By Date are excluded from this recall.

Riverside has conducted an investigation to see how this issue happened. They found the source of the problem in the manufacturing process and have fixed the issue.

If you purchased any of these products, with those UPC numbers and best by dates, do not eat them. You can throw the bars away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.