Mama Mancini’s Stuffed Shells Recalled For Possible Listeria

Mama Mancini’s Stuffed Shells and Hungryroot Ricotta Stuffed Shells are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Joseph Epstein Food Enterprises, Inc. doing business as Mama Mancini’s of East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: California, New Jersey, Delaware, Minnesota, Arizona, and Indiana. The recalled products include Mama Mancini s Stuffed Shells with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese that are packed in several configurations: 4 packs of 4 pounds each, 6 packs of 14 ounces each. There are 4 packs/boxes per case and 6 plastic trays per case.

The lot number and expiration date pairs for this item are: Lot number 4309 November 4th, 2024, expiration date 11/04/25; Lot number 4310 November 5th, 2024, expiration date 11/05/25; Lot number 4311 November 6th, 2024, expiration date 11/06/25; Lot number 4313 November 8th, 2024, expiration date 11/08/25; Lot number 4316, November 11th, 2024, expiration date 11/11/25; and Lot number 4318 November 13th, 2024, expiration date 11/13/25.

Also recalled is Hungryroot Ricotta Stuffed Shells, which are 6 packs of 14 ounces each in plastic trays. The lot number and expiration date pairs for this item are: Lot number 4309 November 4th, 2024, expiration date 11/04/25; Lot number 4310 November 5th, 2024, expiration date 11/05/25; Lot number 4311 November 6th, 2024, expiration date 11/06/25; Lot number 4313 November 8th, 2024, expiration date 11/08/25; Lot 4316, November 11th, 2024, expiration date 11/11/25; and Lot number 4318 November 13th, 2024, expiration date 11/13/25.

If you bought either of these products, do no eat them, even if you are going to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.