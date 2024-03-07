Marcum Ground Cinnamon Recalled For Elevated Lead Levels

by

Marcum ground cinnamon is being recalled for elevated lead levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Colanna Brothers of North Bergen, New Jersey.

Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms, but there is no safe level of lead consumption. The effects of lead consumption can vary on the amount, duration of exposure, and the patient’s age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects.

The cinnamon was sold nationwide at the retail level and also through mail order. The cinnamon is in a clear plastic jar labeled with either “Marcum Cinnamon Ground 1.5 ounce” or “Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25 ounce.” The following lot code sand best by dates are the only products affected.

The recalled products include 1.5 ounce Marcum Ground Cinnamon with best by date 10/16/25 and lot number 10DB, and 1.5 ounce Marcum Ground Cinnamon with best by date 4/6/25 and lot number 0400B1.

Also recalled is 2.25 ounce Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon with these best by date and lot codes: 9/29/25 and 09E8, 4/17/25 and 04E11, 12/19/25 and 12C2, 4/12/25 and 04ECB12, 8/24/25 and 08A, 4/21/25 and 04E5, and 9/22/25 and 09E20. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered by a targeted sampling program of discount brands of cinnamon by the FDA, after lead poisoning cases were linked to a cinnamon flavored fruit puree. Production of these products have ended.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them or use them in cooking. Throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.