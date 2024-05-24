Meta Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Meta Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lian Teng Produces Inc.

These mushrooms were sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. It may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

The recalled product is Meta Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram plastic bag. The label is green and white with white printing. The UPC number that is stamped on the package is 6 957937 482116, and the codes on the package are TH2408 SN: 695102.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to a recall of more items. If this happens the public will be notified through the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that industry is removing the product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.