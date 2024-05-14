More Yogurt Covered Pretzels Recalled For Salmonella

by

More yogurt covered pretzels are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Western Mixers Produce & Nuts of Ontario, California.

These products were sold in California through Thorp Fruit, Down Home Goods, Smart & Final, and Gelson’s stores at the retail level.

The recalled products include Smart & Final and First Street Brand Yogurt Covered Pretzels that are packaged in 6 ounce and 15 ounce containers. The product lot numbers are 241091, 241161, and 241241. Also recalled are Gelson’s and Gelson’s brand pretzels the are packaged in 15 ounce plastic containers. The product lot code for that item is 241062. Down Home Goods pretzels are included in this recall. They were sold as a bulk product, with product lot number 241010. Finally, the pretzels were sold under the Thorp Fruit brand, in bulk bins, with product lot number 241010. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered as part of a routine sampling program by the source supplier of the yogurt coating. The testing found that the finished products contained Salmonella bacteria. The company has stopped production and distribution of this product while an investigation is conducted.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these pretzels, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.