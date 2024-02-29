M&P Delicacies Raw Lamb and Beef Samsa Products Recalled

by

M&P Delicacies and Samsa Halal raw lamb and beef samsa products are being recalled because they contain sesame seeds, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these foods. The recalling firm is M&P Production LTD of Brooklyn, New York.

About 669 pounds of these items are included in this recall. The raw, frozen lamb and beef samsa products were produced between January 2, 2024 and February 22, 2024, and have a shelf life of one year.

The recalled items include 16 ounce plastic-wrapped tray packages containing “SAMSA HALAL” with “USE BEFORE” dates of 01/02/25 through 02/22/25, and 12 ounce plastic-wrapped tray packages containing “M&P DELICACIES Lamb Dumplings Lamb Samsa” with “USE BEFORE” dates 01/02/25 through 02/22/25. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

These items have the establishment number EST. 18832 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations in these states: Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The recall was triggered when FSIS was conducting routine, in-plant verification activities.

If you bought these products and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.