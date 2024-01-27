Natures Wonder Premium Bean Sprouts Recalled For Listeria

by

Natures Wonder Premium Bean Sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Chang & Sons Enterprises of Whately, Massachusetts.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Maryland at the retail level. The recalled item is Natures Wonder Premium Bean Sprouts that are packaged in a 12 ounce bag. The only information on the product is the sell by date, which was 12/13/23. There are 697 individual boxes with 12 counts of the bags in each box. No pictures of the product were included in the recall notice.

This product has expired, but it’s important that people are aware of this issue because it can take up to 70 days for the symptoms of listeriosis to manifest. Symptoms of this infection include nausea and diarrhea, which are then followed by a severe headache, muscle aches, and a stiff neck if the disease progresses to the more serious form.

People who are most at risk for serious complications from this infection include the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases like diabetes, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

If you purchased this product, monitor your health. If you do get sick, see your doctor. If you froze the sprouts, discard them, because freezing does not destroy this pathogen.

You should clean your freezer or refrigerator or wherever you stored the sprouts with a mild bleach solution to avoid cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can establish itself in cool and moist environments, and refrigeration does not slow its growth.