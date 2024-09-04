NOW Real Foods Brazil Nuts Recalled For Mold and Yeast

by

NOW Real Foods Brazil Nuts are being recalled because they may be contaminated with high mold and yeast counts. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Now Foods of Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Yeast and mold may not make you sick enough to require hospitalization, but you may suffer from vomiting and diarrhea. Some people, especially those who have compromised immune systems can become seriously ill. Some molds can produce mycotoxins, including aflatoxin, that can cause serious illness. Most types of yeast in food will not cause serious illness, but some people, especially those with compromised immune systems, can become seriously ill depending on the yeast species.

The recalled nuts were sold at the retail level nationwide and were also sold in Singapore. The recalled product is NOW Real Foods Whole & Unsalted Raw Brazil Nuts that are packaged in a 12 ounce bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 733739070128. The best before date for the item is September 2025. And the lot number on the product is 3343549. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.