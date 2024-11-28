O’Ya hoho Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

O’Ya hoho Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is 1728435 Ontario Inc.

The recalled mushrooms were sold in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is O’Ya hoho Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic bag with a green label. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 57588 00231 1, and the code is 240907.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. A food safety investigation is being launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA web page.

If you purchased these mushrooms, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping them or double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.