Palmer Candy Product Recall For Possible Salmonella Updated

by

The Palmer Candy Company product recall for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated to include more products and best by dates. The original recall was posted on May 6, 2024. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Palmer Candy Company of Sioux City, Iowa.

The updated additional best by dates are for these items: Caramel Swirl Pretzels that are packaged in 4 ounce containers, Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow packaged in 14 pound containers, Munchy Medley in 4 ounce containers, Peanut Butter Snack Mix in 12 ounce containers, Vanilla Yogurt Covered Pretzels in 10 ounce containers, and Zebra Fudge Cookies that are packaged in 7 ounce containers. You can see the new best by dates and the complete long list of recalled items at the FDA web site.



The newly recalled products include Patriotic White Fudge Cookies that are packaged in 13.5 ounce containers, and Drizzled Caramel Corn that is packaged in both 5 ounce and 12 ounce containers.

The recalled candies were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General stores, and to distributors in these states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these white coated confectionary items with those best by dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.