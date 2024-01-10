Pamana Premium Marinated Baby Bangus Recalled For Botulism

by

Pamana Premium Marinated Baby Bangus (Baby Milkfish) is being recalled because it may be contaminated with botulism toxin. There is no mention of any illnesses, because the recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Foremost Foods International Inc. of Ponoma, California.

The Milkfish was distributed to supermarkets in these states: California, Hawaii, Washington, Illinois, Nevada, and Texas. The recalled product is frozen in reduced oxygen packaging. It does not contain instructions to keep frozen or instructions for proper thawing. There is potential for Clostridium botulinum growth and toxin formation in the product, according to the FDA.

The recalled items include Pamana Premium Marinated Baby Bangus (Deboned Marinated Milkfish), net weight to be determined at the time of sale. Also recalled is Panama Premium Bangus Belly (cut Deboned Milkfish Belly), in 340 gram containers. All product codes of this fish are included in this recall.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them, even if you are going to reheat them thoroughly first. You can throw the items away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning usually begin about 18 to 36 hours after eating food contaminated with the toxin, but some people have not gotten sick until two weeks later. double vision, blurred vision, dilated pupils, drooping eyelids, and difficulty focusing eyes. They can also include difficulty speaking, facial muscle weakness, a frozen expression, shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue, and slow reflexes. Gastrointestinal symptoms can include diarrhea or constipation, nausea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor immediately.