Pedigree Adult Grilled Steak & Vegetable Dry Dog Food Recalled

Pedigree Adult Grilled Steak & Vegetable Dry Dog Food is being recalled because of the possibility of foreign material contamination in the form of loose metal pieces in the bag. This can pose a health hazard to pets. There have been no reports of pet illness or adverse reactions regarding the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mars Petcare US of Franklin, Tennessee.

The recalled product was sold by Walmart stores in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. The recalled item is 44 pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food. The best by date that is printed on the product label is March 4, 2025. The lot code for this item is 410B2TXT02. The best by date and lot code are on teh bottom seal of the back of the bag.

If you bought this item, do not feed it to your pet. If your pet has consumed this product, monitor for any unusual behavior and consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns. You can throw the Pedigree Adult Grilled Steak & Vegetable Dry Dog Food away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.