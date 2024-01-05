Plum Queen Dried Plums Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Plum Queen Dried Plums are being recalled because they may contain sulfites that are not declared on the product label. The FDA has also published a recall notice for this product in a Chinese translation. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Win Luck Trading of Bayonne, New Jersey.

The recalled product was sold in New York and New Jersey at the retail level. The recalled item is Plum Queen Dried Plums that is packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic container. The brand name on the label is Tasty Snacks.

Reactions to sulfites can vary. This ingredient is used as a preservatives and as an antioxidant. Those who are sensitive to sulfites may experience dermatitis, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and hives. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can also occur. Children with chronic asthma and people who are asthmatics dependent on steroids are at greater risk for serious symptoms if they eat food containing sulfites.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product which was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process. Production of this product is suspended while the FDA and the company make sure that the problem has been corrected.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume sulfites, don’t eat it. You can throw the dried plums away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.