Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Hana Koa Brewing in Honolulu

There has been a possible hepatitis A exposure at Hana Koa Brewing Company in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. That establishment is located at 962 Kawaiaha‘o Street in Honolulu.

Anyone who consumed any food or drink products from that restaurant from August 3 through August 16, 2024 may have been exposed to the virus. Unfortunately, that is longer than the two week window in which hepatitis A vaccines are most effective. If you did eat or drink there during that time frame, contact your doctor to decide the best course of action for you.

Hana Koa Brewing Company had no food safety violations that caused this case. The likelihood that patrons will contract this illness is very low, but the public still must be informed. The restaurant and management have cooperated with the Department of Health and will exclude ill and exposed food handlers from working.

If you are in the group that may have been exposed, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A, which include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant. Other symptoms include clay-colored stools, intense itching, dark urine, a low grade fever, diarrhea, loss of appetite, and joint pain. The hallmark symptom of hepatitis A is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice. These symptoms can appear within 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Unfortunately, patients are infectious for two weeks before symptoms appear, which is when many transmissions occur. That’s why it’s important that people who work with the public are vaccinated against the virus. The Hawaii DOH has provided a vaccine locator so you can get vaccinated.

It’s also important to follow food safety rules, including frequent handwashing with soap and warm water, especially after using the bathroom and changing diapers, as well as cooking food to safe final internal temperatures.