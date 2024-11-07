Possible Salmonella Typhi Exposure at Domino’s in Saskatchewan

by

There has been a possible Salmonella typhi exposure at a Domino’s Pizza location in Martensville in Saskatchewan, Canada, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. That Domino’s restaurant is located at 717 Centennial Drive South in that city. Anyone who ate products from that restaurant from October 11, 2024 to October 19, 2024 may have been exposed to the pathogen. The press release did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported as a result of this exposure.

Salmonella infections can be passed through eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated liquids, through person to person contact, and through touching contaminated surfaces. It is a very contagious pathogen.

This particular pathogen causes Typhoid Fever. Typhoid Fever is a serious illness that can cause fever, headache, feeling sick, fatigue, rash on the upper body, constipation, vomiting, or diarrhea. Symptoms usually being anywhere from three to 60 days after infection, but most people get sick within eight to 14 days.

If you ate any food product from that specific location during the dates listed above, monitor your health for symptoms of this infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor. This Salmonella Typhi exposure at Domino’s is potentially serious, especially for more vulnerable populations such as the very young, the elderly, anyone with a compromised immune system, and anyone with a chronic illness such as cancer or diabetes.