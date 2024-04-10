Powerade Beverages Recalled For Stainless Steel Rings

by

Powerade beverages are being voluntarily recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of stainless steel rings. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page instead of the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is The Coca-Cola Company of Auburndale, Florida.

These products were distributed to 760 consignees in South Carolina and Florida. The recalled products include Powerade Zero Mixed Berry which is packaged into 20 ounce PET bottles. This is a 24 variety pack, with 8 bottles of Powerade Grape within the variety pack. The lot codes for this product are 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902, and the expiration date is NOV1124AMC.

Also recalled is Powerade Zero Fruit Punch that is also packed into 20 ounce PET bottles in a 24 variety pack. There are 8 bottles of Powerade Grape within that pack. The lot codes for this item are 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902, and the expiration date is NOV1124AME.

Finally, Powerade Mountain Berry Blast is recalled. It is packaged into 20 ounce PET bottles in a 24 variety pack. There are 8 bottles of Powerade Grape in the variety pack. The lot codes for this product are 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902, and the expiration dates are NOV1124AMG and NOV18AMA.

If you bought these products, do not drink them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.