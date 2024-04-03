Powerade Punch Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

by

Powerade Punch in three flavors is being voluntarily recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of a stainless steel ring. This poses a mouth and tooth injury hazard and a choking hazard. There is no mention of whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date because this recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is The Coca-Cola Company of Auburndale, Florida.

These beverages were shipped to 760 consignees in the states of South Carolina and Florida. The recalled products include Powerade Zero Mixed Berry that is packaged in 20 ounce PET bottles. The product is in a 24 variety pack, with eight bottles of Powerade Grape within the pack. The lot codes for this item are 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902, and the expiration date is NOV1124AMC.

Also recalled is Powerade Zero Fruit Punch in 20 ounce PET bottles. This is also in a 24 variety pack with eight bottles of Powerade Grape in the pack. The lot codes stamped on the label are 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902, and the expiration date is NOV1124AME.

Finally, Powerade Mountain Berry Bliss is recalled. This product is also packaged in 20 ounce PET bottles, a 24 variety pack, with eight bottles of Powerade Grape in the pack. The lot codes are 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902, and the expiration dates are NOV1124AMG and NOV18AMA.

If you bought any of these Powerade Punch varieties with those lot numbers and expiration dates, do not drink them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.