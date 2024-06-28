Queso Chonero Special White Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Queso Chonero Special White Cheese is being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is El Cangrejo Guayaco LLC of Chicago, Illinois.

The recalled cheese was sold at the retail level in the state of Illinois. The recalled item is Queso Chonero Special White Cheese. Twenty-five pieces of this cheese are included in this recall. The package size of the product was not included in the recall notice. The UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 7 861105 900496, and the expiration date is 6/22/24, even though the classification date for the recall was June 24, 2024. A picture of the recalled cheese was not provided.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to occur. If you do get sick, see your doctor.