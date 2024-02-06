Rizo-López Foods Recalls All Dairy Products For Possible Listeria

by

Rizo-López Foods is voluntarily recalling all of their dairy products after a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak was linked to the company’s queso fresh and cotija cheeses. The company recalled their aged cotija cheese on January 11, 2024 for possible contamination.

In that outbreak, at least 26 people in 11 states are sick. These recalled products were distributed nationwide by FLP and through distributors. These items were also sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited, to these stores: El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The recalled foods include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream that were sold under these brand names: Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled items include grated Cotija, Crema Centroamericana, Crema Latina, Crema Menonita, Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana, Oaxaca, Panela Barra, Requeson, and Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango), among others. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. If you froze some for later use, discard them too. Freezing does not kill Listeria bacteria. You can throw the products away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Then clean your refrigerator and freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria.

If you ate any of these recalled foods, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If y0u do get sick, see your doctor.