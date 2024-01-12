Rizo Lopez Aged Cotija Mexican Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Rizo Lopez Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Rizo Lopez Foods of Modesto, California.

The recalled product is Rizo Lopez Aged Cotija Grating Cheese that is packaged in a small 8 ounce puck shape wrapped in plastic wrap. The label is clear, marked with red and black lettering on the bottom, with “Cotija, made with Grade A Milk” along with the ingredient list on the label. The top has “Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese.” The UPC number for this product is 72724200043, and the batch number stamped on the outer edge of the clear plastic is 4DW-23318. The sell by date is 05/12/24. The cheese was sold nationwide at the retail level.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling conducted by the Hawaii State Department of Health on January 3, 2024. Rizo Lopez Foods has stopped production and distribution of this product while they and the FDA investigate.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the risk of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.