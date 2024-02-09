Rojo’s Black Bean 6 Layer Dip 2 Pack Recalled For Listeria

by

Rojo’s Black Bean 6 Layer Dip 2 Club Pack is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product was made with Rizo Lopez Foods cotija cheese that was recalled in connection with a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses linked to this specific product have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Simply Fresh LLC of Buena Park, California.

This product is only sold at Costco stores in certain states. The recalled product, Rojos Black Bean 6 Layer Dip Club Pack is sold in a 2 pack with 2 200 ounce round plastic containers.The “best if used by” dates are printed on the side of each container. The lot number for each product is on the side or the lid. The best if used by dates are: Feb 06 2024, Feb 14 2024, Feb 16 2024, Feb 21 2024, Feb 23 2024, Feb 29 2024, Mar 02 2024, Mar 07 2024, Mar 09 2024, Mar 14 2024, Mar 21, 2024, and Mar 22, 2024.

A total of 7,350 cases were sold at Costco stores in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and Utah.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.