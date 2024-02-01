Sam Sun S & M Food Soybean Sprouts Recalled For Listeria

by

Sam Sun S & M Food Soybean Sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nam & Son doing business as Sam Sung S & M Food of Jessup, Maryland.

These sprouts were sold in the state of Maryland at the retail level starting on December 14, 2023. The package does state, “Do not consume raw,” but the possibility of cross-contamination could still make people sick.

The recalled product is Sam Sung S & M Food soybean sprouts that are packaged in a 1 pound plastic bag with a blue and yellow label. The sell by date on the product is December 21, 2023. Even though this product is well past its sell by date, some people may have frozen the sprouts for later use. Listeria monocytogenes is not destroyed by freezing temperatures.

And if anyone ate the sprouts, it can take up to 7o days for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, to manifest.

The recall was triggered when a random sample was collected and analyzed by the state of Maryland. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found in the product.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.