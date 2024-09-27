Sausages Recalled in Canada For Foreign Material Contamination

by

Some sausages recalled in Canada may have foreign material contamination in the form of nitrile glove pieces. This poses a choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

The recalled sausages were sold nationally at the retail level. The establishment number is 69B. They include Burns Pizza Pepperoni 4×20 COV sold in variable size packages. There is no UPC number, and the best before date is 2024 OC 17 EST. Also recalled is Carver’s Choice Sausage Snacks sold in 750 gram containers. The UPC number is 0 63100 24654 9, and the best before dates are 2024 NO 27 and 2024 DE 03. Co-Op Centsibles Weiners are recalled, sold in 1 kilogram packages. The UPC number for that item is 0 57316 15357 9 and the best before date is 2024 NO 01.

Mitchells’ Salami is included in this recall. It is packaged in 500 gram containers, with UPC number 0 63100 81530 1 and best before date 2024 OC 23. Mitchell’s Cheddar Cheese Smoked Sausage is recalled. It comes in 500 gram containers with UPC number 0 63100 24255 8, and best before dates 2024 OC 23 and 2024 OC 24. No Name Salami is also recalled. It is sold in 500 gram packages, with UPC number 0 60383 03811 3 and best before dates 2024 OC 23 and 2024 OC 24. No branded Smoked and/or Cooked Sausage in variable packages is recalled. There is no UPC number and the beat before date is 2024 OC 28.

No branded Smoked Sausage with Cheese and Bacon is included in this recall. It is sold in variable size packages, with no UPC number and best before date 2024 NO 06. Sausage Ends and Pieces is recalled, sold in variable containers. There is no UPC number and the best before date is 2024 OC 15. Olympic Craft Meats Canadian Cheddar and Honey Garlic Sausages are also recalled. They are sold in 1.2 kilogram (2 x 600 gram) packages, with UPC number 0 63100 29460 1 and best before date 2024 NO 07.

Schneiders Red Hots – Original are included in the recall. They are sold in 900 gram containers, with UPC number 0 62000 13243 3 and best before 2024 NO 15. Schneiders Pepperettes – Original are recalled. They are sold in 375 gram containers, with UPC number 0 63100 50875 3 and best before dates 2024 NO 20 and 2024 NOV 21. Schneiders Smokies – Original Recipe, are recalled. They are sold in 900 gram containers, with UPC number 0 63100 24011 0 and best before date 2024 OC 17. Finally, Schneiders Smokies – Sharp Cheddar, are included in this recall. They are sold in 900 gram packages, with UPC number 0 63100 24010 3 and best before dates 2024 OC 24 and 2024 OC 28.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.