Savencia Cheeses are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These soft and ripened cheeses are sold through limited regional distribution in the U.S. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. Processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with the pathogen. The recalling firm is Savencia Cheese USA of New Holland, Pennsylvania.

The cheeses were manufactured in the company’s Lena facility. The Best Buy date for all of these products is 12/24/2024. The recalled products include Emporium Selection Brie packaged in 12/8 ounce containers. The UPC-A number is 004149811132 and the UPC-B number is 041498111328. Also recalled is Supreme Oval sold in 7 ounce, 6/7 ounce containers. with UPC-A number 007144850421 and UPC-B number 071448504214.

Also recalled is La Bonne Vie Brie in 6/8 ounce containers. There is no UPC number for this product, but the GTIN number is 10820581678538. La Bonne Vie Camembert, sold in 6/8 ounce sizes is also recalled. There is no UPC number, but the GTIN number is 10820581678613.

Industrial Brie, sold in 12/8 ounce packages, is included in this recall. The UPC-B number is 077901005229, and the GTIN number is 10077901005226. Finally, Market Basket Brie, sold in 6/8 ounce containers, is recalled. The UPC-A number is 004970566630, and the UPC-B number is 049705666302. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

The few retailers who have received these products have been informed and are removing these Savencia cheeses from their shelves. If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. you can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you a the these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.