Silk and Great Value Plant Based Beverages Listeria Outbreak

by

Silk and Great Value plant based beverages are associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The recall notice says that there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Ontario Health Department, said in a statement, “On July 8, 2024, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a recall that affects certain Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers are asked to visit the CFIA’s website for a complete listing of all recalled products and to visit the website regularly as there may be recalls of additional products as the food safety investigation continues.

Ontarians are reminded to check their fridges for the recalled products and if any are found, they should be immediately discarded or returned to the location where they were purchased. Do not consume any recalled products. Contamination with Listeria does not change the smell, taste or appearance of food.

As of July 8, 2024, nine confirmed cases of listeriosis have been reported in Ontario as part of an ongoing investigation that is linked to those recalled products. There have been five hospitalizations associated with this outbreak investigation.”

Even though the only reported illnesses were in Ontario, these products were sold at the retail level across Canada. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size, UPC number, and codes, at the CFIA web site.

Some of the recalled products include Great Value Almond Beverage Unsweetened Original, Silk Almond & Coconut Unsweetened, Silk Almond Dark Chocolate, Silk Almond Original, Silk Almond Original, Silk Oat Original, and Silk Almond & Cashew Unsweetened, among others.

Please check your pantry and fridge to see if you purchased these Silk and Great Value plant based beverages. If you do, do not consume them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you consumed these products and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.