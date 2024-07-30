Snowfruit Produce Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Snowfruit Produce is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items are connected to the Wiers Farm produce recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is JFE Franchising of Houston, Texas.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site along with the UPC number and package size, and the lot numbers for some items. No pictures of these items were provided in the recall notice. These items were sold at select Kroger retail stores in the states of Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia; and Jay C Food retail stores in Indiana.

Some of the recalled products include Butternut Squash Cubes, Salsa Mild, Guacamole Blender Mild, Fajita Mix Mild, Pico de Gallo Classic Hot, Salsas Medium, Snacking Peppers, Diced Pepper Tri-Blend, Chopped Cilantro with White Onion, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo, Diced Pepper with White Onion, and Diced Jalapeno, among others.

Please check your fridge to see if you bought any of these items. If you did, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw this produce away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.