Spice Class Ground Cinnamon Recalled For High Lead Levels

Spice Class Ground Cinnamon is being recalled for potentially high lead levels. This heavy metal can cause serious health consequences if consumed in high quantities or over a long period of time, including learning disorders, developmental defects, kidney dysfunction, and hypertension.. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is American Spices of Ozone Park, New York.

The recalled product is Spice Class ground cinnamon that is packaged in 7 ounce and 11 ounce PET jars. The expiration date that is stamped on the product label is 12/2026. The cinnamon was sold in the New York City area at the retail level between December 1, 2023 and May 15, 2024.

The recall was triggered because analysis that was conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) revealed that the product contained elevated levels of lead. The company has stopped production and distribution of this product as an investigation is launched.

Please check your pantry carefully to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the cinnamon away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.