Sprig and Sprout Ham and Cotija Sandwich Recalled For Listeria

Sprig and Sprout Ham and Cotija Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not on the regular recall page, so not only is there no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported, the reason for the recall is not addressed. The recalling firm is Compass Group of Melbourne, Florida.

These sandwiches were distributed in Florida at the retail level. The notice states that recalled Cotija cheese was repackaged into finished ready to eat Sprig and Sprout Ham and Cotija Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll. The sandwiches are packaged into 8.3 ounce plastic containers, with UPC number 100001002017. The use by dates on these sandwiches range from 02/09/24 to 02/16/24. About 206 sandwiches are included in this recall. No picture of the product was provided.

If you bought these sandwiches, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you stored these sandwiches in your refrigerator, clean that appliance with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria after you discard the sandwiches. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the sandwiches.

If you ate these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.