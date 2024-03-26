Starbucks Metallic Mugs in Gift Sets Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Starbucks Metallic Mugs in gift sets are being recalled because they pose a burn and laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). There have been 12 incidents of mugs overheating or breaking that caused 10 injuries, including nine severe burns and blisters on fingers and hands, and one cut. One incident required medical attention.

If these mugs are filled with very hot liquid, they can overheat or break, posing a burn and laceration hazard. The recalled product is Starbucks Metallic mugs that were included in the 2023 Holiday Starbucks branded gift sets. About 440,500 of these gift sets are included in this recall. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

The recall is for four gift sets that contain a ceramic mug with metallic coating and with Starbucks branding. They were sold in 11 ounce and 16 ounce sizes as part of one of these gift sets: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

The sets were sold online and in store at Target and Walmart, and also through Nexcom (military retail outlets) nationwide from November 2023 through January 2024 for about $10, $13, or $20 depending on the set. The distributor is Nestle USA Inc. of Arlington, Virginia. The mugs were manufactured in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and either return them to the store where they were purchased, or contact Nestle USA for a full refund.