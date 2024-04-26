Stockmeyer Prosciutto Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Stockmeyer Prosciutto is being recalled for the lack of equivalent inspection. This item was not inspected in the country of Germany, and was then exported to the United States. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is ConSup North America Inc. of Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

The ready to eat sliced prosciutto ham was produced on various dates ranging from September 25, 2023 through March 6, 2024. The recalled product is Stockmeyer Prosciutto Product of Germany that is packaged in a 5.29 ounce box. The lot codes that are printed on the product are 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A, and 13109-3B. And the best before dates for this item are 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024, and 10/7/2024.

Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified FSIS that H. Klümper GmbH & Co. KG, a German establishment, produced a portion of the identified lots without the benefit of equivalent inspection.

The prosciutto was shipped to retail locations in these states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that this item is no longer available for consumers to buy.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators. Please check to see if you purchased this item. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the prosciutto away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.