Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Doughnut Mix Recalled For Wheat

Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Doughnut Mix in cinnamon sugar flavor is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who is gluten intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One consumer adverse reaction has been received by the company. The recalling firm is Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine.

The recalled product is Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Doughnut Mix in cinnamon sugar flavor. A limited quantity of this product was distributed nationwide through Stonewall Kitchen’s retail stores, through the company’s website, and through third party wholesale customers such as department stores, gourmet food shops, and specialty grocers.

The UPC number for this item is 711381313329 and the item number is 553429. The “Enjoy By” dates that are printed on the bottom of the box are 03-09-2025 and 03-10-2025.

The recall was triggered after the consumer complaint and an investigation that found that the product that contained wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal its presence because of a packaging process error.

If you bought this product and cannot consume gluten, do not eat it. You can throw the product away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. There is no danger or risk of consuming this product for anyone who is not allergic to or sensitive to gluten. In that case, you can use the mix or return it if you want to.