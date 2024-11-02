Success Sliced Black Olives Recalled in Canada For Glass Pieces

by

Success Sliced Black Olives are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of glass pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard, as well as a GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries or illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Shafer-Haggart Ltd.

The recalled product was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of Quebec. The recalled product is Success Sliced Black Olives that are packaged in a 1.6 liter container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 66942 30215 2. And the production code is 2023/NO/13 (November 13, 2023), and the best by date is 2026/NO/12 (November 12, 2026). No picture of the recalled olives package or label was provided in the recall notice.

If your company bought these olives, do not serve them or sell them to others. You can throw the olives away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can return them to the entity that sold them to you for a refund.