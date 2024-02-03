Sysco Classic Chicken Flavored Base Recalled For Soy and Wheat

by

Sysco Classic Chicken Flavored Base is being recalled because it may contain soy and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product that have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Vanee Foods of Broadview, Illinois.

About 9,564 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product may actually contain beef base, which does contain soy and wheat. The product was sold to distributors in the states of Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia for further distribution to restaurants.

The base was produced on July 26, 2023. The recalled item is 1 pound plastic tubs labeled as Sysco Classic Chicken Flavored Base. It has the lot code 02673 stamped on the label. The case that contains the tubs is labeled Sysco Classic BEEF BASE CF.

The product labeled as chicken flavored base does not have a USDA mark of inspection. But the product is packaged in cases that have the establishment number EST. 19339 that is stamped inside the mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the firm told FSIS that they shipped beef base that may have been incorrectly labeled as chicken flavored base. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

Any restaurants that may have bought this product is urged not to serve it. Throw the tubs away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.