Taiwan Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Taiwan Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is HH Fresh Trading Corporation of California.

This product was sold in the state of West Virginia through multiple retail store locations. It was sold on August 20, 2024 and August 23, 2024. The company got notice on October 11, 2024 that testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on September 9, 2024.

The recalled product is Taiwan Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram, clear plastic container marked with UPC number 4711498860019 on the back. The words “Enoki Mushroom” are printed on the front in gold on a black background. The production of this product is suspended while an investigation is conducted.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with other items and surfaces in your kitchen. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.