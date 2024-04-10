Tasty-Sawa Ground Cinnamon Recalled For Elevated Lead

by

Tasty-Sawa Ground Cinnamon is being voluntarily recalled for elevated lead levels. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Spices USA Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. People who are exposed to very low levels of lead for a short period of time may not have any symptoms. Symptoms of lead poisoning over a longer period of time in adults can include high blood pressure, headache, difficulties with memory or concentration, abdominal pain, mood disorders, and miscarriage or stillbirth. Symptoms of lead poisoning in children, who are more affected by this heavy metal because of their smaller body size and rapid growth, can include developmental delays, learning difficulties, irritability, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, vomiting, constipation, and hearing loss.

The recalled product is Tasty-Sawa Ground Cinnamon that is packaged in a 55.11 pound paper bag (bulk). The cinnamon is a product of Vietnam. The lot number for this item is VN/OFD/1D/0623. The cinnamon was distributed in the states of Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, and it was also sold in Trinidad and Tobago (W.I.) and Guayana.

If you purchased this product do not eat it or sell it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the cinnamon away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.