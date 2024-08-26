Terrafina Golden Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Terrafina Golden Raisins are being recalled because they may contain sulfites that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sulfites could have a serious reaction if they eat these raisins. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sunco & Frenchie of Pine Brook, New Jersey.

These raisins were sold in New York at the retail level by distributor Smith Valley Foods. The recalled product is Terrafina Golden Raisins that are packaged in a 10 ounce clear plastic square container with bright orange labels on the front and back. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 847938001385. The best by date and lot number pairs are Best If Used By 8/2025 and lot number GRA240602, and Best If Used By 5/2025 with lot number GDR240901. That information is on the back label.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and analysis by the Food Laboratory revealed that the sulfite containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

If you are allergic to sulfites and you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the raisins away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.