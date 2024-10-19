Today’s Frozen Dessert Ice Cream Recalled For Yellow #5 and #6

by

Today’s Frozen Dessert Ice Cream in five flavors is being recalled because it was made with undeclared Yellow #5 and #6. Some people are sensitive to those colors, and they must be listed on the product label. This recall was on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the usual recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Today’s Frozen Desserts of Miami, Florida.

These recalled products were sold in the state of Florida. They include Rum Raisin Ice Cream that is packaged in paper and plastic containers in sizes 3 gallon, half gallon, and quart. The code information is 00175240B, 00179240B, 00185240B, 00191240B, 00198240B, 00200240B, 00202240B, 00207240B, 00213240B, 00221240B, 00223240B, 00227240B, 00229240B, 00230240B, 00234240B, 00242240B, 00248240B, 00253240B, 00255240B, and 00259240B, and the expiration dates range from 6/13/2025 to 9/13/2025. Also recalled is Rum Nut Ice Cream, packaged in paper and plastic containers in 3 gallon, half gallon, and quart size. The code information is 00178240B, 00185240B, 00200240B, 00207240B, 00221240B, 00234240B, 00242240B, and 00259240B And the expiration date range is from 6/13/2025 to 9/13/2025.

Also recalled is Premium Pistachio Grapefruit Ice Cream, packaged in paper and plastic containers in 3 gallon, half gallon, and quart size. The code numbers are 00173240B, 00185240B, 00200240B, 00209240B, 00229240B, 00253240B, and 00262240B. The expiration date range is from 6/13/2025 to 9/13/2025. Premium Grapenut Ice Cream is included in this recall, also packaged in 3 gallon, half gallon, and quart sizes. The code information for that product is 00177240B, 00185240B, 00188240B, 00200240B, 00207240B, 00209240B, 00220240B, 00227240B, 00229240B, 00234240B, 00247240B, and 00254240B, and the expiration date range is from 6/13/2025 to 9/13/2025.

Finally, Premium Grapenut Special Ice Cream is included in this recall. It is sold in paper and plastic 3 gallon, half gallon, and quart packages. The code information is 00177240B, 00185240B, 00209240B, 00247240B, and 00262240B, and the expiration date range is from 6/13/2025 to 9/13/2025.

If you purchased any of these Today’s Frozen Dessert Ice Cream products and are sensitive to those food colorings, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.