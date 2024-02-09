Trader Joe’s Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Trader Joe’s products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. They were made with cotija cheese made by Rizo-Lopez Foods that is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these particular products. The recalling firm is Trader Joe’s of Monrovia, California.

The company is recalling all codes of the following products. they are all Trader Joe’s brand. The recalled products include Chicken Enchiladas with SKU number 58292, Cilantro Salad Dressing with SKU number 36420, Elote Chopped Salad Kit with SKU number 74768, and Southwest Salad with SKU number 56077. They were sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. If you froze any of thee products, clean your freezer too. Listeria bacteria can survive the freezing process. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling thee items.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.