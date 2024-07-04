Urban Spirits Drink Mixes Recalled For Under Processing

by

Urban Spirits Drink Mixes are being voluntarily recalled for under processing that may cause illness, and because the product was produced in an unlicensed and uninspected facility. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Urban River Spirits of Forest Grove, Oregon.

The recalled products are Urban Spirits Drink Mixers that are non alcoholic. They are sold in 19 different flavors, including Life’s a Peach Spritzer, Blackberry and Lime Mixer, Velvet Cocoa and Caramel, Sunkissed Lavender & Lemon, Tropical Lime & Coconut, Tropical Black berry, and Lemon Drop, among others. Also recalled are simple syrups, including Vanilla Infused Simple Syrup, Maple Infused Simple Syrup, and Brown Sugar Simple Syrup, among others. You can see pictures of these recalled products at the FDA web site.

These products are packaged in 75o milliliter glass bottles. The Oregon Department of Agriculture required additional shelf stability testing requirements for these products.

If you bought any of these Urban Spirits Drink Mixes, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.