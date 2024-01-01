Valley Meats Ground Beef Patties Recalled For E. coli O157:H7

by

Valley Meats Ground Beef Patties are being recalled for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Valley Meats of Coal Valley, Illinois.

About 6768 pounds of the raw ground beef products are included in this recall. They were produced on December 22, 2023. They include:

12 pound boxes containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by date 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16 pound boxes that contain “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by date 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28 pound boxes containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by date 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28 pound boxes containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by date 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24 pound boxes that contain “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by date 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5 pound boxes containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by date 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20 pound boxes containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40 pound boxes containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, run number 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

These products have the establishment number EST. 5712 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other institutions.

If you have these products in your freezer, do not serve, use, or sell them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.