Viva Raw Dog and Cat Food Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Viva Raw Dog and Cat Food is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this problem. The recalling firm is Viva Raw LLC of Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and even fatal infections in pets. People become exposed to the pathogen by handling the food, having contact with pets, and contact with surfaces that have touched the contaminated food. While these illnesses in pets are rare, symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, loss of appetite, depression, and shock.

Symptoms of a Listeria monocytogenes infection in people start with nausea and diarrhea, and can proceed to severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, and confusion in the more serious form.

The recalled products include Viva Turkey for Dogs Ground, Viva Turkey for Dogs Chunked, Viva Turkey for Cats, Viva Pure Turkey, and Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies. The lot number for all of these items is 21244. They were distributed directly to consumers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Viva Raw is notifying all customers who received these products between May 16 and June 28, 2024.

The pet food is sold as frozen one pound bricks in clear plastic packaging. There are no expiration dates for these products. You can see pictures of all of the recalled foods at the FDA web site.

If you have these products in your home, do not feed them to your pet. You can throw them away in a secure trash can so other people and animals can’t access them, then contact Viva Raw for a refund. Do not touch this food with your bare hands. And clean any utensils, bowls, or areas that may have come into contact with the food with a mild bleach solution.

If your pet has been sick, see your veterinarian. If you have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor.